Image: Eddie Keogh for The FA/REX| Former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is flying out to join the Chelsea squad in Los Angeles after passing medicals at the London club’s base this week.

Sterling has agreed a five-year contract to join Thomas Tuchel’s side in a £50m deal.

It is expected the move will be officially announced in 24 to 48 hours.

Chelsea are training at UCLA and Sterling could be available to play in their opening tour match in Las Vegas on Saturday against Club America.

Chelsea have also agreed personal terms with Senegal and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and are working on signing him for $38M from Napoli, reports say.