Image: 263Chat

It is all systems go for the country’s biggest braai festival this weekend to be hosted by Delta Corporation Limited.

The festival will take place on 15 October 2022 at Old Hararians Sports Club.

It will be hosted under the theme ‘Our Beer, Our Braai and Our Friends.’

This year’s edition returns after a long break due to Covid-19 containment measures.

Meanwhile, Delta Corporation Limited, who are the organisers has called on Zimbabweans to come in their numbers.

Delta Corporation Limited is a holding company that has invested in and taken management responsibility for a broad based portfolio of businesses, which operate throughout Zimbabwe.

The company was established in 1898 as Zimbabwe’s first brewery. The company has over the years expanded to encompass more than just a brewery and today its primary activities are lager and sorghum beer brewing, the bottling of carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, supermarket and furniture retailing, tourism and various agro-industrial operations.

It is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and is one of the top quoted companies in terms of market capitalisation. It was first listed on the Stock Exchange in 1946 as Rhodesian Breweries Limited. It later changed it’s name to Delta Corporation in 1978.

The group was established in competition with SAB’s Castle Breweries, which was acquired by the Rhodesian breweries in 1952.

Following the de-merger of Pelhams, Zimsun (now African Sun) and OK from the group in 2001, the group is now effectively a beverage company with associated businesses.

Zwnews