The girl’s husband in his mid-20s has not been arrested, she was his second wife

A 14-year-old girl died after giving birth due to complications on January 2.

Delight Masomeke from the Johanne Marange Church died on Tuesday in Buhera sparking tensions among the relatives.

Some relatives blocked Delight’s burial to pave way for negotiations with relatives of the man responsible.

Delight’s uncle, Norris Jones, said no arrest has been made.

“Delight is yet not buried, we sought police intervention yesterday to block burial proceedings,” he said

“The information surrounding my niece’s death is still complicated, but it is said she gave birth to a baby girl on the 29th of December 2022 in a home delivery.

“She had been unwell since then until she succumbed to the complications on Monday the 2nd of January.

“We made a police report, but unfortunately no arrests have been made yet.”

Jones said the man who impregnated her was in his mid-20s.

“The last time I checked, she was doing Grade 7. As to how and when she was married off, I’ve no idea. I was shocked to learn of her demise after giving birth,” he said.

“I also learnt that she was a second wife to the man.”

Jones said they were devastated by the death of the minor.

“We are shocked and still in mourning, but at the same time, we have the responsibility to ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not happen again,” he said.

“We will engage the husband, but after the outcome of the post-mortem.”