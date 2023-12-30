20-Year-Old from Bulawayo Deceived in Complex Scheme at Market Square Bus Terminus

A distressing incident unfolded at the bustling Market Square Bus Terminus in Harare, as a 20-year-old man from Bulawayo, Tinotenda Ndoro, fell victim to a group of conmen, resulting in the loss of a substantial sum of US$5,000. The main suspect, Moses Tserayi, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya, facing charges of theft and has been remanded in custody.

The intricate scam transpired when Ndoro, awaiting his brother’s arrival, was approached by Tserayi and his associates with a tempting proposition. Claiming to have found a considerable sum of lost cash, they lured Ndoro into accompanying them to the Kopje area of Harare under the guise of a fair distribution of the money.

Upon reaching their destination, the conmen orchestrated a scenario where Tserayi appeared to discover the misplaced money, only to be interrupted by alleged accomplices posing as police officers. In the guise of a standard procedure, they conducted a search and confiscated Ndoro’s US$5,000, along with counterfeit notes Tserayi had in his possession.

As part of the elaborate ruse, a further accomplice corroborated Tserayi’s role as the discoverer of the money, exonerating Ndoro. However, the alleged police officers delivered a single slap to Ndoro’s face before instructing him to flee while leaving Tserayi in their hands.

Realizing the disappearance of his money, Ndoro swiftly pursued the suspects and managed to apprehend Tserayi as the others escaped. A plainclothes police officer intervened, arresting Tserayi and recovering US$902, ZW$4,000, and two counterfeit US$100 notes from him. The total amount stolen in the scam amounted to US$5,000.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the prevalence of scams and underscores the importance of heightened vigilance when encountering unfamiliar individuals promising lucrative opportunities. Authorities aim to bring all involved parties to justice and deter future instances of such fraudulent activities. The case highlights the necessity for public awareness and skepticism to protect against falling prey to nefarious schemes.