…as Zim Law Enforcement Stresses Dangers Posed by Fireworks, Urges Public Caution

As the final hours of 2023 draw near, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued a stern warning to the public, emphasizing the illegal status and significant dangers associated with the sale and use of fireworks. National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, highlighted the serious fire hazards, potential physical and psychological harm, particularly for children, and the distressing impact on animals.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi emphasized that law enforcement will take decisive action against anyone involved in the sale, purchase, or ignition of fireworks, urging the public to refrain from engaging in this practice. The police underscored the potential for limb loss, injuries, and even loss of life due to mishandling firecrackers.

Expressing concern for animal welfare, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi highlighted the adverse effects fireworks have on animals, inducing confusion, anxiety, and fear. The resulting disorientation often leads animals to flee, endangering themselves and the public. Injuries due to bites and accidents can result from such situations.

To ensure public security throughout the festive season, the police force has pledged heightened presence and vigilant patrols. Assistant Commissioner Nyathi called for public cooperation, urging individuals to report any suspicious activities or criminal acts.

In support of the ban on fireworks, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) stressed the trauma and harm inflicted upon animals and urged responsible actions from the public.

As the New Year approaches, law enforcement and animal welfare organizations emphasize the importance of heeding warnings and acting responsibly. The allure of fireworks should not overshadow the potential risks they pose. By refraining from their use, individuals can collectively prioritize the well-being and safety of themselves, animals, and the broader community, celebrating responsibly as the New Year unfolds.