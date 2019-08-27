Byo man uses cash to snare13-year-old girl

A Bulawayo man, Wisdom Sibanda, has appeared in court for allegedly sleeping with a 13-year-old girl over money.

Sibanda(25) pleaded not guilty saying that he and the minor were in love.

The State alleges that the minor accepted to have s_ex with Sibanda after the accused bought tennis shoes and promised to take her to school.

Wisdom proposed love to me and he promised to take care of my family.

He started buying food for us, did all the necessities for us. He even bought me tennis shoes and promised to take me to school.

When my mother went to sleep, I remained in the kitchen with Wisdom where he had planned that we will have s_ex that night and we used protection.

Sibanda is said to have later threatened the minor if she would tell anyone about their affair.

An anonymous call was made to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.