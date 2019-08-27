Car salesman, Rushford look alike, back in court as cop loses $13K

Ishmael Duwa Austin has been dragged to court facing fraud charges after he conned a police officer of more than $13 000 in a botched car deal.

The Chitungwiza car salesman became a worldwide sensation after his pictures resembling the England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford went viral on social media platforms early this year.

He allegedly defrauded Tinotenda Chitenga, a police officer stationed at ZRP Support Unit.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Chitenga allegedly deposited $13 845 into the supplied account but Austin never delivered the car.

This is the second time this year Austin has appeared in court facing charges of defrauding desperate car seekers.

In January, Austin appeared in court for allegedly defrauding a car seeker, Grace Chikwava, of US$3 00