It is reported that some ZANU PF supporters who bussed from across the country to attend President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s inauguration yesterday are still stranded at the National Sports Stadium.

Some of the buses expected to take them back home are said to have broken. The same was reported during the campaign period were some people were allegedly left stranded after buses left without them.

President Mnangagwa’s inauguration failed to attract a good crowd as expected, despite the bussing of supporters.

Meanwhile, yesterday some ZANU PF supporters started walking out while President Mnangagwa was still speaking.

They the same in Mashonaland East and in Shurugwi during the campaign period.

Zwnews