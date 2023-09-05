Two lawyers Doug Coltart and Tapiwa Muchineripi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) representing 2 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members who had been abducted, and badly beaten have been arrested.

The abductees are receiving treatment at a hospital in Harare.

The duo’s lawyers were arrested and charged with obstructing the course of justice.

This was after they advised police that their clients are in bad state and under medical care to be interviewed.

Reports of alleged CCC members abduction have been making rounds before and after the just ended disputed elections in Zimbabwe.

Apparently, in most cases the issues have been reported to police, however, it seems no headways have been registered.

The perpetrators are believed to be state agents, but the government has been denying this.

Zwnews