Harare businessman Hugh Tinashe Sibanda has been found guilty of smuggling over 4.4 million litres of diesel into Zimbabwe using fake rebate letters.

Sibanda, through his company Centenary Tobacco Company, avoided paying taxes and made huge profits by forging documents.

The scam, worth nearly US$2.8 million, was uncovered when authorities noticed irregularities in import records.

After a full trial in the High Court, Justice Benjamin Chikowero convicted Sibanda and his company of fraud last week.

In 2021, Hugh Tinashe Sibanda appeared in court facing fraud and theft charges after defrauding OB Plus Trading of 360 tonnes of maize valued at US$131 400.

