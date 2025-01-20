STATEMENT ON THE TWIN BURIAL AND BODY MOVEMENTS FOR THE TWO NATIONAL HEROES, THE LATE MAJOR GENERAL (RTD) SOLOMON SIZIBA AND CDE CHEN CHIMUTENGWENDE ON WEDNESDAY 22 JANUARY 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to advise the Nation that following the conferment of National Hero status on the two patriots and indefatigable Sons of the Soil, there will be twin burial for late Major General(Rtd ) Solomon Siziba and Cde Chen Chimutengwende.

Burial will be on Wednesday, 22 January 2025 at the National Heroes Acre.

• Yesterday the body of the late National Hero, Major General (Rtd) Solomon Siziba was flown to Bulawayo where friends, relatives and the entire leadership of Bulawayo and Matebeleland Region were able to pay their last respects. Mourners are gathered at 527 Bulawayo Drive, Kilarney, Bulawayo.

• Today, (Sunday) the body of the late Major General (Rtd) Solomon Siziba was airlifted to his village and farm in Gwanda.

• The body will then be flown back to Bulawayo where it will lie in state at his family home.

• On Monday, 22 january 2025, a funeral parade in his honour will be held beginning at 11.00 hrs at Imbizo Barracks in Bulawayo.

Thereafter, the body will be airlifted back to Harare where it lie in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks ahead of burial on Wednesday.

• Similarly, on Monday the body of the late National Hero, Cde Chen Chimutengwende will be airlifted to his rural home in Chiweshe ,at Majome Primary School,Mazowe District where the entire Mashonaland Central Province will be able to pay their last respects to this Great Patriot.

• The body will lie in state in Chiweshe and will be airlifted back to Harare on Tuesday where it will again lie in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks ahead of burial on Wednesday

• Burial proceedings will commence on Wednesday and members of the public are invited to come and give a befitting send off to these two Great Sons of the Soil.

Issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage

￼Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage

￼

@Moha_Zim

￼Ministry Of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage