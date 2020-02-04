Millionaire Zimbabwean playboy and social media celebrity blesser Uncle Roland Muchegwa has reportedly suffered a huge financial and business disaster after authorities closed his fuel depot and slapped him with a R68 million fine over duty evasion and unscrupulous business practices.
Posting the development on social media, Stanley Gama said:
Uncle Roland, real name Roland Muchegwa is under siege right now. SARS has hit him with an R68 million fine for duty evasion in SA. His fuel depot in Joburg is under lockdown right now with multiple law agencies investigating his dealings in fuel. Not sure if he is also in SA.