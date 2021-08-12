THERE was free drama on Heroes Day along Leopold Takawira when a married man clashed with a sex worker over a burst condom.

Stanley Mutema’s neighbours at The Shelter Court where he resides witnessed the free drama when sex worker Elizabeth Mutetwa dragged him demanding money.

Mutetwa claimed to have met medical expenses amounting to US$43 following the bursting of a condom during her sex session with Mutema sometime in July this year.

“I hooked up with this lady during the night and took her to my apartment like any other man to satisfy myself,” said Mutema. “We realised during the discussion that we both come from the same rural area but I paid for the services rendered.

“It is true that the condom burst during the sex session. I have not yet consulted my doctor following the incident. “She demanded money for treatment and I gave her US$10 on that day and she later came asking for more claiming that she had paid US$43. “I gave her another US$20 and she took one of my blankets to her flat and returned it the following day and I gave her the balance but she came today demanding a total of US$43. “To me this lady is extorting me taking advantage that she knows where I stay and that I am married. “One of my friends wanted to give her US$20 but I stopped him because she would visit me every time she fails to get money.

