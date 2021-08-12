The Officer Commanding CID Vehicle Theft Squad Chief Superintendent Kirisipen Mutsengi (55) has been arrested for Criminal Abuse of Duty.

Mutsengi was nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after he was caught by the Commission’s investigators using a vehicle that was being held as an exhibit at Southerton Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police has urged members of the public to report criminal matters to the and shun meting instant justice on crime suspects.

On 12/08/21 at around 0200hrs a man (34) was murdered on allegations of unlawful entry and theft at a certain house in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza.

The owner of the house has since been arrested.

Zwnews