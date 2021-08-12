Three members of the same family succumb to COVID-19 within hours of each other

The Midlands Province yesterday woke up to shocking news of the passing on of journalist and women rights activist Vimbai Nhutsve-Musengi which got many sectors, private and public, lamenting the loophole that has been created through her death.

Vimbai succumbed to COVID-19 related complications yesterday.

She was 41.

Her demise came barely a day after her mother. As if not enough, her father also passed on hours after her demise with all deaths being caused by COVID-19 complications.

Vimbai’s husband who is also a seasoned journalist confirmed the deaths.

“It’s devastating. It’s like a movie script and unbelievable. They all succumbed to COVID-19 related complications,” Musengi said.

Gweru Urban Parliamentarian Brian Dube also expressed shock over Vimba’s untimely death.

“This is shocking. What pains also is we have lost a giant in the human rights sector. I worked with her for quite long and am surely shocked,” Dube said.

Gweru Residents and ratepayers Association (GRRA) Director Cornelia Selipiwe also expressed shock to Vimbai’s death.

“We are poorer without Vimbai. I am short of words but God has done his will. I say rest in peace Vimbai,” he said.

By the time of her death, Vimbai was Provincial Coordinator for Women Coalition Of Zimbabwe (WCOZ), Midlands Chapter.

Expressing their grief, the organisation’s focal person for Kwekwe Partinella Ngozo also shared sentiments that Vimbai’s death has left a huge gap in the society.

“The gap she left will be difficult to fill,” she said.

Being a big contributor in the media sector, journalists are also lamenting the loss.

“This is huge blow in as much as emancipation of female journalists is concerned,” said Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Midlands Chapter chairperson Norman Dururu. “She was a dedicated journalist, one I worked with very closely along with her husband. She was also an activist who advocated for women rights and her demise is a big loss to us,” added Africa Editors Forum chairperson, Willie Mponda.

Vimbai has left behind three kids.

Scores of prominent figures including Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe have since visited the Musengi homestead to pass their condolences.

She will be laid to rest today(Friday).

