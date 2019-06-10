Burglars Break Into Ministry Of Health Offices…Documents, Coupons Stolen

There was a break-in at the Ministry of Health and Child Care headquarters offices in Harare at the weekend with speculation rife that an inside cabal that detests the leadership of the Health Minister ransacked the offices.

According to The Herald’s sources, offices belonging to high-ranking officials in the Ministry were ransacked. Said the sources:

There was a break-in at the ministry (of Health and Child Care) head office in which four offices were targeted. ADVERTISEMENT The perpetrators might have gained entry using fire escape routes and it looks they were familiar with the office’s geography. The office of the permanent secretary, finance director, chief accountant and one for a senior director in policy formulation were targeted. Some documents went missing and some fuel coupons were stolen from these offices. There has been a seismic power wrangle going on with some old members at the ministry not happy with the change of the administration.

The break-in occurred while the Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo was away in Geneva, Switzerland, on World Health Organisation (WHO) business

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the burglary. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: