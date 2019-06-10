Chinese Investors Are Beating Up Workers…Zimbos Complain

The Amalgamated Mine Workers’ Union of Zimbabwe (Amuz) has come out guns blazing at Chinese investors who are allegedly beating up workers.

Giving his solidarity message during the 47th edition of the Kamandama Mine disaster commemorations last Thursday, Amuz president Mr Tinago Ruzive said some Chinese investors in the country not only disregard national laws on basic labour practice but also beat up employees and fail to give them pay slips