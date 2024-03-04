Another company fined for using Starlink internet

Another company has been taken to court and penalised for using Starlink equipment.

The company was fined US$500, and their Starlink equipment was confiscated by the state.

Few weeks ago, a Bindura based mining company was fined US$700 for using the same system.

The state says Starlink should apply for a license before the service is used in the country.

Apparently, state run media house, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation is reportedly using the same equipment.

Zwnews