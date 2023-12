The Bulawayo City Council’s water crisis is set to worsen after authorities confirmed that the local authority will this week transition from the current 72 hours weekly water shedding regime to 120 hours.

The Bulawayo City Council also warned of possible water interruptions across Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

In a public notice, the city’s town clerk said the interruption is due to electrical technical faults on Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority power lines.

Zwnews