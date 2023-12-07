Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka has ordered the public and journalists to leave court after ruling that vice president Constantino Chiwenga will testify in camera at ex-wife’s attempted murder trial.

Feresi said by virtue of the witness’ office, his privacy must be protected.

In previous session, prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti said Chiwenga is the next witness after his doctor, former deputy health minister, John Mangwiro concluded their testimonies.

Mangwiro said Mubaiwa forcibly removed the central line tube that was attached to Chiwenga’s chest to supply food and medicine to his body.

Chiwenga accuses ex wife Marry Mubaiwa of trying to kill him when he was critically ill and undergoing treatment at Netcare Hospital in Pretoria back in 2019.

Zwnews