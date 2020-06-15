Reports from Bulawayo indicate that police in the second biggest city have apprehended a second suspect in the gruesome suspected ritual murder of a 25-year-old woman.

The unnamed suspect was arrested last Saturday in connection with the murder of Thabelo Mazolo, for suspected ritual purposes.

The remains of Mazolo were reportedly stashed in a drum filled with acid.

The latest arrest comes after the first suspect, Tawana Ngwenya, was also picked up by police in Harare last week.

Ngwenya is being accused of killing Mazolo to get riches while the second suspect is being accused of disposing the body of the gorily murdered 25-year-old.

A report in the state media said the two suspects will appear in court today.

State Media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews