Fungai Nyamadzawo, the killer mother of the late 6-year-old Alexia who was buried in Kwekwe yesterday, wanted to conceal the ‘death’ of her husband, Titus, by killing her children following disagreements over medical drugs, it has emerged.

A source close to the Nyamadzawo family told Zwnews that all hell broke loose after Titus had brought a substitute dose of medical drugs for his killer wife who is understood to be on medication for an undisclosed ailment.

The incident happened over a week ago in Durban, South Africa.

“So, after Tito had brought a substitute dose of medication, this did not go down well with the wife,” the source said.

The scuffle between the two occurred in the presence of their two children, 6-year-old Alexia and the other child who is 14 years old.

“In her expression of disappointment, Fungai hit Tito with a golf ball and he fell to the ground. Her husband lay unconsciously on the ground and Fungai thought she had killed him,” added the source.

Thinking that she had killed her husband, Fungai reportedly devised a plan to make sure her children who were watching, would not report the matter and she decided to kill the children, in a bid to conceal the ‘murder’.

“And, seeing that their mother was about to kill them, the 14-year old child reportedly escaped. That was when Fungai decided to kill the 6-year-old Alexia who could not run away”.

After killing her child and with the husband eventually gaining conciousness, Fungai then decided to report the matter to the police, leading to her eventual arrest.

The killer mother has since submitted a history of mental illness to South African courts.

Family spokesperson Tino Nyamadzawo could not be immediately reached for comment during the time of publishing.

Alexia was buried at Msasa Cemetery in the Midlands mining town of Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Sunday morning.

Zwnews