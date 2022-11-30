Authorities in South Africa have shut down a school operated by Zimbabweans.

South Africa’s Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) raided the school in Ivory Park, Johannesburg, for operating illegally.

The department last week closed down Milton Park English Foundation school which had been operating since 2018, according to IOL.

GDE spokesperson, Steve Mabona, confirmed to IOL the owners of the school were Zimbabwean nationals.

He added the department officials went to the school with the intention of closing it down but by then the owners had already fled the premises.

Mabona added the illegally-run school had been offering tuition for learners from Grade R to Grade 9, with a learner enrolment of 111 and most of them being Zimbabwean nationals.