Bulawayo Mayor, David Coltart has appealed for donations towards the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund to support the less privileged in the community during the festive season.

In an interview yesterday with local publication, the mayor acknowledged that the request has gone out a little late with just a few days left before Christmas but urged residents to support the worthy cause.

Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund is meant to help the needy.

“We started the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund too late, other issues distracted us, we are only turning the lights on just before Christmas and we have things like the nativity at the Centenary Park which has not been set up this year, so I say to our residents right from the outset, I can do better next year,” he said.

Coltart, however, said there was a need to pay attention on this year as there were many people in society who were suffering.

He added: “My appeal is it’s not late, I appeal that you dig deep in cash or kind, we have publicised the bank account details, and we have an efficient team that will take whatever donation whether in cash or kind and make sure that those gifts get to the most vulnerable of our city.”

Zwnews