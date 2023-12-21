Recalled Cowdray Park MP Pashor Sibanda has been summoned by the Bulawayo police Law & Order Section at 10AM.

Apparently, Sibanda says the police didn’t say what they need from him.

However, it is believed the invitation by police relates to a press conference Sibanda gave last week.

During the press conference, Sibanda threatened to hold demonstrations.

Sibanda said they are determined to claim their election victory by any means necessary.

“As young people we’re ready to defend, secure and advance the future of generations to come.

“The regime must reform, failure to do so the streets shall be the avenue of our struggle,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

“By any means necessary and unnecessary, we’re ready to defend, we’re ready to die for this country.

“We won the election but we’re being taken for granted… The streets will be the avenue for our struggle,” he added.

His comments comes at the time party leader Nelson Chamisa is under fire for allegedly being too soft when dealing with ZANU PF.

Zwnews