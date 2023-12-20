The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has bemoaned the sentence given to Pius Jamba who murdered the party’s activist Moreblessing Ali.

Reacting to the 30 Year jail term given to Jamba, the country’s main opposition party it is not good enough as it is almost as the one given to a cattle thief.

“JUSTICE FOR MOREBLESSING ALI: It’s disheartening to note that Pius Jamba, the murderer of Moreblessing Ali, was only sentenced to 30 years in prison, a sentence that is almost equivalent to that of a cattle thief.

“This is unacceptable. We stand with Moreblessing Ali’s family and demand that the regime in Harare take immediate action to ensure that justice is served,” says the party.

Jamba has been jailed for 30 years by Harare High Court judge Esther Muremba.

Jamba was recently convicted of the crime.

High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba said there was overwhelming evidence that Jamba was the only person who argued with Ali before she went missing only to be found dead.

The judge also said Jamba’s warned and cautioned statement accurately matched indications he made on the scenes confirming that he killed Ali.

Zwnews