Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart has announced that the city has increased the water shedding hours to 120-hours effective immediately.

This comes after a special council meeting on Thursday resolved to increase the shedding period, as the was water situation in the city becomes dire.

Bulawayo experienced severe drought from 2018 to 2020, which led to the introduction of a six-day water shedding program.

Before then, the city was already grappling with water pumps installed more than 40 years ago, and were plagued with costly breakdowns, requiring extensive maintenance.

Zwnews