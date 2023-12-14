Renowned Zimbabwean musician and actor Terry Gee, popular for the hit song Ndezvemoyo, has died.

Terry’s manager, Edison December, confirmed the tragic news to H-Metro.

Terry Gee, born Tichaona Terrence Green, reportedly died from a cardiac arrest at Arundel Hospital in Harare today.

Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating suddenly.

The lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause a person to lose consciousness, become disabled or die if not treated immediately.

Terry Gee had cerebral palsy and had been diagnosed with heart and lung disease.

iHarare