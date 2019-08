BULAWAYO: An unidentified man, suspected to be homeless, was on Thursday found hanging on a tree at Centenary Park next to a stream that flows between Eveline High School and the Bulawayo Theatre.

The police took down his body and transported it to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary in a metal coffin at around 9AM.

Cases of suicide are on the rise in Zimbabwe as many people struggle to deal with the worsening economic situation.

More details to follow…