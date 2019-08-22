Suspected state agents fire 30 bullets into MDC MP’s house

MARONDERA: MDC-Alliance Member of Parliament for Marondera central Casting Matewu had his house sprayed by bullets on Wednesday night by suspected state agents.

Pictures supplied from the crime scene show bullet holes on walls, water tank and his Navara pick up truck.

It is believed about 30 shots were fired at the property.

The brazen attack comes in the wake of night time abductions and torture targeting opposition officials, human rights activists, artists and their families.