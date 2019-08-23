Gokwe man beds biological mother to boost business

GOKWE: A Chireya businessman was caught red-handed being intimate with his own biological mother.

Tadiwa Rushungo (37) shocked the community when he revealed that the taboo relationship started when his father died, two years back, to allow the family to boost its wealth.

A source who spoke to reporters said,

The two would have sex every month end as they were directed by their traditional healer. No one suspected that something was going on until they were caught red-handed by a neighbour. The two were then dragged to court on charges of incest. Tadiwa, a father of four, admitted before Chief Chireya’s fully packed court that his relationship with his mother was meant to boost the family’s businesses. He even confessed that ever since their illicit affair, they had managed to buy a new house in Gokwe centre and two commuter omnibuses.

Tadiwa’s mother said a Gokwe n’anga healer had told her that if she didn’t do so(sleep with her son), the businesses would crumble.

A scandalized Chief Chireya said:

I ordered Mashamba and her son to pay five cows to the entire village for such an embarrassment and l also made him pay three more cows to his wife

state media