Sunday Mail journalist Langton Nyakwenda was kidnapped by a group of men at Zengeza 2 Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza yesterday.

He says it was in connection with some video interview which he says he was not part of.

Nyakwenda says the gang abducted him for almost three hours beating him up and threatening to burn his house with petrol bomb.

He says they demanded that he should admit that he was part of the said video crew.

He writes:

My name is Langton Nyakwenda of The Sunday Mail.

I was kidnapped by a group of men at Zengeza 2 Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza in connection with some video interview which I am not part of.

The gang abducted me for almost three hours beating me up and threatening to burn my house with petrol bombs demanding that I admit I was part of the said video.

They extorted 20UsD which I had on me and also confiscated and destroyed my phone which was later recovered after police intervention.

A report has been made at St Mary’s Police station on Sunday night RRB 4581328.

Meanwhile, the Sportswriters Association of Zimbabwe (SWAZ) Executive Chairperson Goodwill Zunidza has condemned the act.

He said this is a form of human rights abuse and an attack to press freedom which must be condemned in the strongest terms.

-Zwnews