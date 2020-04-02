A fraud suspect with South African traveling history who was coughing uncontrollably in the holding cells at Bulawayo Central Police Station sent police officers in panic mode when he was detained on Monday.

Suspecting that the fraud suspect who had just returned from neighbouring South Africa could have Covid-19 (coronavirus), panicking police officers called the Bulawayo City Council Covid-19 Rapid Response team and the suspected fraudster was rushed to Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The state-owned Chronicle reported that the suspected fraudster-turned-coronavirus-suspect is currently admitted in the isolation ward at the medical referral institution.

Reports indicated that when the man, who exhibited Covid-19-like symptoms was put in the holding cells, this invited the ire of other inmates who started banging cell doors to alert officers at the station.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said affected police officers and inmates have since been put in isolation.

Nyathi said they were waiting for health authorities to confirm if the fraud suspect had contracted the deadly Covid-19 which has, to date, infected 894 000 and killed around 45 000 people globally.

State Media