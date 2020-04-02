A meeting between opposition MDC Alliance renegade breakaway rebels Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora with senators and legislators from the Nelson Chamisa-led main opposition party has reportedly hit a brick-wall.

The meeting, according to reports, was being bankrolled by controversy-ridden Zanu PF benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s Sakunda Holdings.

Komichi and Mwonzora had reportedly planned to meet MDC Alliance senators and parliamentarians who are on proportional representation.

The meeting was reportedly aimed at rallying the legislators against the embattled quadragenarian who controversially lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the disputed 2018 harmonised elections.

The renegade duo this week unceremoniously dumped Chamisa and said they now recognised Thokozani Khupe as the party’s acting president.

More details to follow….

Zwnews