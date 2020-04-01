A Zanu PF cabinet minister has mocked embattled MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa for being a politician of dictatorial tendencies, saying he is worse than the catastrophic Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic which has ravaged Planet Earth in recent months.

According to Energy Mutodi, who is Zimbabwe’s deputy minister for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, the 42-year-old MDC Alliance leader has no respect for ‘contitutionalism’. Chamisa’s party contends that the Supreme Court ruling made on Tuesday which saw Thokozani Khupe being recognised as the legitimate president of the Morgan Tsvangirai-founded political institution is a miscarriage of justice and a coup attempt, through the courts of law, by Khupe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF.

In remarks posted on his official Twitter handle, Mutodi said:

“No doubt Chamisa is worse than CoronaVirus. (He) has no respect for constitutionalism (and) definitely no country can subject itself to a dictator in this modern day (and) age”.

But Mutodi’s remarks received vehement dissaproval from his followers, who sympathise with Chamisa, on Twitter.

“Comrade imboitai zve Covid. Constitution yeMDC hainei nemi. Kwenyu makaisa ED wani instead of Mphoko. Siyanai na Chamisa. Focus on Khupe and expedite Polad politics. Chamisa haasisipo abviswa ne Court. Respect yamunotaura ndeipiko, munoda ati chii? Ambotaura here?” one user questioned.

“Mnangagwa is worse than the pandemic. He is contagious comrade”, added another user.

Chamisa is yet to give a public comment on the shock ruling which nullified his presidency and called for a fresh Congress to choose Tsvangirai’s successor.

Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer on February 14, 2018.

Zwnews