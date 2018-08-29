Brother bites off sibling’s lip over a pool match

The love of money is the root of all evil, this biblical adage took precedence in Kadoma where two bothers appeared before a local Magistrate for jointly assaulting and ripping off the lower lip of their maternal young brother who had disturbed their betted pool match.

Zacharia Machisa (27) and Tafadzwa (20) of Kachechete Farm Battlefields were arraigned before Kadoma Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba facing charges of assault as defined in section of 89 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter (9 :23).

Prosecuting, Herbert Ngeziman told the court that, on August 14 2018 at Kachechete shops in Battlefields the first and second accused persons assaulted their brother Evidence Machisa (19) by biting him once on the left side of the mouth and tripping him to the ground intending to cause bodily harm.

All this came subsequent to the complainant accidentally disturbing one of the balls which was being played at the pool table.

This did not go well with the accused persons who had betted over the pool match, however other patrons at the shop rescued the complaint and reported the matter to the police.

The complainant was further referred to Kadoma General Hospital for medical attention.

Magistrate Gwazemba reserved his sentence to September 3 2018.