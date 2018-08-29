Former SA president, Madhuku, in Zim Commision of Inquiry for 1 August army massacres

HARARE: ED mnangagwa appoints 7 member commission to investigate army killings

Former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe will lead a seven-member commission of inquiry into the August 1 killing of protesters by the military, President Emmerson Mnangagwa just announced.

“Their duty is to identify motive, leaders behind the attach and investigate the circumstances surrounding the deployment of the army. To ascertain whether the force used was consistent with the situation at hand,” Mnangagwa said.

Law Society of Zimbabwe president Vimbai Nyemba and UZ lecturers Professor Charity Manyeruke and Professor Lovemore Madhuku are some of the commissioners.

They will be sworn in “next week once I return from China”, and must report within three months, Mnangagwa said. zim live