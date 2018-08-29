Goreraza: MDC can win against Zanu PF.. But taking power from them is impossible

Stanley Goreraza | The question is not “will the Mdc ever win against Zanupf?” but “will the Mdc ever remove Zanupf?”. It has been proven that you can win against Zanupf but that doesn’t mean you have removed Zanupf. Winning is very possible, but taking power from Zanupf is what is proving next to impossible.

The Chamisa’s and Biti’s seem not to have figured this out. Almost 20 years later they still insist on winning against Zanupf.

Most if not all of the world has accepted the Constitutional Courts ruling and have accepted President Mnangagwa as legitimately elected. The Mdc has no international and regional support in it’s corner which gives them no propulsion for forward mobility in their fight. The ordinary people of Zimbabwe, though feeling cheated, will soldier on with their priority agenda, survival. Survival is what Zimbabweans know best and what preoccupies and dominates their pursuits. This leaves the Mdc with not much in troops to stand in the trenches and take the war to Zanupf.