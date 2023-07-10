A 25-year-old Mbare man said he assaulted his brother because he had slept with his wife.

Olia Gotore applied for a peace order against his brother, Ezias Gotore, accusing him of assault and damaging his property.

Olia told the court that Ezias had assaulted him at his workplace and house in Mbare, and also damaged his property.

“He came to my place of residence and assaulted me and also broke my property. I want the court to grant me the peace order because my brother is violent,” said Olia.

Ezias said he would never assault or insult his brother if he had not wronged him.

“Yes, I assaulted him because he bedded my wife during my absence. I called him after the news got to me and he failed to come to my house to discuss the issue,” said Ezias.

He said he went to Olia’s workplace to ask him why he had bedded his wife.

“I asked him why he had done that and he told me that vaitamba chiramu and I beat him up,” he said.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted Olia the peace order and advised Ezias to report his brother to the police for rape, and not to take the law into his hands.

