BROKE: Harare City to discontinue water treatment service

The City of Harare has issued a statement to residents warning that it will be shutting down water treatment services unless they receive an urgent bailout from the Mnangagwa led government.

The dire warning comes barely 4 days after Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced that the Treasury had given the city authorities $37 million for the water situation.

In a warning posted online the local authority said:

DEAR RESIDENTS Harare City Council has run out of key water treatment chemicals and is at the moment stretching the little available amounts to treat limited supplies of water. If no urgent bailout is given between today and Tuesday, management will be forced to shut down Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant. Council is buying foreign currency on the runaway interbank exchange market against a stagnant and inflexible budget.

Harare has been struggling to supply residents with clean water for the last couple of years and the situation seems to be getting worse each day.