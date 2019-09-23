CHAN Football: Zim Warriors beat Lesotho in empty stadium

Zimbabwe Warriors beat Lesotho 3-1 in a CHAN final round first leg match played on Sunday at the National Stadium. The Warriors got their goals from Prince Dube (23′ and 60′) and Wellington Taderera (84′).

Lesotho pulled one goal back from the penalty spot through Kalale Hlompho (90+3′).

The match was watched by less than 1000 supporters.

Although some attributed the absence of supporters to lack of confidence in the local football governing board, Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), some say the biting economy was the huge contributing factor.