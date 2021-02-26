The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says its Communications Officer who is a registered freelance journalist Kumbirai Mafunda has been arrested while covering their cases.

ZLHR Director, Rose Hanzi has condemned Mafunda’s arrest

“Very disturbed and appalled that Police Zimbabwe have arrested our ZLHR Communications Officer who is a registered free-lance journalist @ Kumbirai Mafunda. He was at Rottenrow court covering our cases,” she says.

According to the ZLHR, Mafunda was arrested together with three Zinasu students, who include one young lady, and the charges are not yet known.

-Zwnews

