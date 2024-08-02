The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) says its president Emmanuel Sitima has been arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after landing on a midday flight.

Charges unknown at this time.

“ALERT: President Emmanuel SiTiMaH has been taken at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport just now! We have reason to believe he has taken by CID Law and Order. Charges yet to be known,” said ZINASU.

It is reported that Sitima was coming from Victoria Falls were he had gone to attend the 5th African Philanthropy Conference.

Zwnews