While Hippo Valley Estates produces its own power during crushing, it has said it needs solar to supply energy during off season (for irrigation and operations).

Combined, Tongaat’s two mills have the capacity to produce 640,000 tonnes of sugar per year.

Hippo Valley Estates is an agriculture and agro-processing business, focusing on sugarcane farming, milling, sugar packing and distribution and cattle ranching operations.

The business is based in the South Eastern Lowveld of Zimbabwe. Hippo Valley Estates Ltd is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and is a subsidiary of Tongaat Hulett Ltd, which is listed on the JSE.

In partnering with key stakeholders, the company has created mutually beneficial relationships for its shareholders, government, private farmers and their representative bodies, communities, employees, as well as the people impacted by company’s operations.

Zwnews