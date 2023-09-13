0 0

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has announced the untimely death of Assistant Commissioner Renias Chiwakaya (pictured).

“The Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu and the entire ZPCS family join the Chiwakaya family in mourning the untimely departure this morning of Assistant Commissioner Renias Chiwakaya.

“Ass Comm Chiwakaya passed on at Chikurubi Prison Complex following a short illness,” announced ZPCS on its official social media handle (X) formerly Twitter.

The organization said it stands with the family in prayers at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chiwakaya family during this difficult time. Mourners are gathered at Chikurubi Prison Complex.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. May the soul of the dear departed find eternal peace,” added ZPCS.

Zwnews