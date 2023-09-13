0 0

The Zimbabwean dollar has once again, returned to its a losing streak, trading at ZWL$4 712 to the USD at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction on Wednesday 6 September.

This indicates a drop from the previous results when at traded at ZWL4647 to the green buck.

The RBZ said eight (19) bids were submitted by banks and all the bids were accepted and allotted cash.

According to the RBZ, US$20 million was on offer and just over US$18 million was allotted.

The biggest beneficiaries included services, machinery and equipment, raw materials, consumables, among others in that order.

Zwnews