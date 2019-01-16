CIO boss says 600 people arrested…blames Nelson Chamisa’s MDC

State media is reporting that 600 people have been arrested following Monday’s acts of hooliganism and looting and the government is urging all workers to return to work tomorrow as the situation has now normalised.

The Minister of State Security Owen Ncube made the announcement in Harare today flanked by other line ministers, Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) and Cain Mathema (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage).

Ncube blamed Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance over the destruction of property that followed stayaways organised by the country’s powerful labour unions.

Minister Ncube did not say anything about a rogue CIO officer in his ministry who was filmed firing a fully loaded automatic weapon into residential homes.

There are fears his bullets claimed lives and injured many.

600 people have so far been arrested and of this number, 214 have since appeared in court.