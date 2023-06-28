Fugitive armed robbery suspect Conwell Kasambarare wanted for US$100 000 robbery at Mashwede Village has arrived at the Harare magistrates court.

Kasambarare was aided by convicted High Court prosecutor Henry Muringani to get bail after he fraudulently filed fake documents.

After his release he fled to the neighboring South Africa and was arrested upon return.

Muringani, was recently jailed for 12 years for illegally preparing and facilitating bail applications for armed robbers, resulting in the courts releasing them.

Muringani was initially jailed for five years for each of the four counts of criminal abuse of office charges he was facing when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Out of the combined 20-year jail term, Gofa suspended eight years for five years on condition that he does not commit a crime involving dishonesty.

