The Zimbabwe Republic Police say the arrest and detention of a mother with two minors at Rhodesville Police Station was unfortunate.

“This will not be allowed to happen again,” says ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

In a statement just released, Nyathi said ZRP is committed to observing and respecting human rights.

He adds that an investigation has been put into motion, with remedial action set to follow.

Zwnews

Read statement below;