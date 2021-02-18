VIDEO: Susan Mutami clashes with CIOs at Harare Airport while attempting to leave Zimbabwe

SUSAN MUTAMI: There was free drama at Robert Mugabe Airport when Temba Mliswa’s Australian-Zimbabwean ex-girlfriend who reportedly slept with a string of Zanu PF MPs and claimed to have information about a plot to kill President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s children as well as the 2018 White City bombing was detained whilst trying to leave the country. She was stopped by a female state security agent while travelling with 4-year-old Tendai Hemish Jr Moyo(General SB Moyo’s son). The little boy appears in the video taken at the airport, see below.

Susan has just posted the message below and video of the security officer who stopped her at the airport: