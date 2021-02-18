VIDEO: Susan Mutami clashes with CIOs at Harare Airport while attempting to leave Zimbabwe
SUSAN MUTAMI: There was free drama at Robert Mugabe Airport when Temba Mliswa’s Australian-Zimbabwean ex-girlfriend who reportedly slept with a string of Zanu PF MPs and claimed to have information about a plot to kill President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s children as well as the 2018 White City bombing was detained whilst trying to leave the country. She was stopped by a female state security agent while travelling with 4-year-old Tendai Hemish Jr Moyo(General SB Moyo’s son). The little boy appears in the video taken at the airport, see below.
Susan has just posted the message below and video of the security officer who stopped her at the airport:
Am being held hostage @ Harare international airport by state security agents who won’t let me board my flight to Dubai @AusEmbZim @ScottMorrisonMP @UN without no charge or anything
They are saying the Australian embassy should contact @MoFA_ZW yet I haven’t committed any crime of being charged with any [email protected] not leaving the airport.
They are saying I’m a state witness and I need to co-operate and they wanted to call Owen Mudha Ncube first at their office for approval @UN @AusEmbZim @usembassyharare and am with my 4year old son Tendai Hemish Jr Moyo(Believed General SB Moyo’s son).